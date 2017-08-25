Loonie climbs as as Yellen preaches modesty

The Canadian dollar rose against the U.S. dollar on Friday, as Janet Yellen said "any adjustment to the regulatory framework should be modest" at the annual central bankers meeting in Jackson Hole, Wy.

The loonie was back above 80 U.S. cents as of 1:41 p.m. ET, trading at 80.16 U.S. cents, a gain of .29 cents or 0.36 per cent.

The currency traded within a tight range between $1.2503 and $1.2539.

U.S. crude futures were up 31 cents, or 0.7 per cent, at US$47.74 a barrel by 11:27 a.m. ET, having hit a session high of US$47.91. Brent crude was 30 cents higher at US$52.34 after touching a high of US$52.68. U.S. crude's discount to Brent widened to its biggest in two years.

Canadian government bond prices were higher across the maturity curve, with the two-year price up 0.5 cent to yield 1.264 pe rcent and the benchmark 10-year rising 2 cents to yield 1.886 per cent.

The Canada-U.S. two-year bond spread was -7.8 basis points, while the 10-year spread was -30.6 basis points.

- with files from BNN.ca