{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
  • Live
Markets
As of: {{timeStamp.date}}
{{timeStamp.time}}

Markets

{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
  • Live
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}

Are you looking for a stock?

Try one of these

{{result.description}}
{{result.ric}}
More Results

BNN

Scoreboard

    BNN

    Latest Videos

    {{ currentStream.Name }}

    Related Video

    Continuous Play:
    ON OFF

    The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.

    Most Popular

    2h ago

    Loonie climbs as as Yellen preaches modesty

    Solarina Ho, Reuters

    The Loonie is pictured in this illustration picture taken in Toronto January 23, 2015.

    The Loonie is pictured in this illustration picture taken in Toronto January 23, 2015. , Reuters

    Security Not Found

    The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

    See Full Stock Page »

    The Canadian dollar rose against the U.S. dollar on Friday, as Janet Yellen said "any adjustment to the regulatory framework should be modest" at the annual central bankers meeting in Jackson Hole, Wy. 

    The loonie was back above 80 U.S. cents as of 1:41 p.m. ET, trading at 80.16 U.S. cents, a gain of .29 cents or 0.36 per cent.

    The currency traded within a tight range between $1.2503 and $1.2539.

    U.S. crude futures were up 31 cents, or 0.7 per cent, at US$47.74 a barrel by 11:27 a.m. ET, having hit a session high of US$47.91. Brent crude was 30 cents higher at US$52.34 after touching a high of US$52.68. U.S. crude's discount to Brent widened to its biggest in two years.

    Canadian government bond prices were higher across the maturity curve, with the two-year price up 0.5 cent to yield 1.264 pe rcent and the benchmark 10-year rising 2 cents to yield 1.886 per cent.

    The Canada-U.S. two-year bond spread was -7.8 basis points, while the 10-year spread was -30.6 basis points.

    - with files from BNN.ca

     

    The Trump Administration