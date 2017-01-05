The Canadian dollar ended 2016 with gains against its U.S. counterpart, but National Bank Financial argues there could be a downside to the recent strength.

In a report published Thursday, National Bank suggests Canada’s share of U.S. imports will likely continue to decline in 2017 amid a weaker Mexican peso against both the loonie and the U.S. dollar.

But National Bank Senior Economist Krishen Rangasamy told BNN it’s difficult to say with precision how much sway the Mexican peso will have on U.S. demand for Canadian goods, considering the uncertainty around the loonie’s appreciation, the response from U.S. importers – and the unknowns of future trade policy under U.S. President-elect Donald Trump.

“But I think it’s safe to say that Canada’s share of the U.S. market is likely to continue to shrink unless there’s an extraordinary development, like an unlikely scenario such as the Trump administration imposing tariffs on Mexican and Chinese imports and not on Canadian imports,” Rangasamy said via email.