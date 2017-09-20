Loonie dips as Fed holds rates

Canada will pay for the quick run-up in the loonie: BMO economist

TORONTO - The Canadian dollar dipped nearly a full cent after the U.S. Federal Reserve announced it was maintaining its key interest rate unchanged, despite signs of strengthening before the Fed's announcement.

The loonie began to decline immediately after the announcement and dipped as low as 80.79 U.S. cents at 2:41 p.m. ET, before recovering some ground.

Prices of oil, one of Canada's major exports, were on course for their largest third-quarter gain in 13 years after the Iraqi oil minister said that OPEC and its partners were considering extending or deepening output cuts.

U.S. crude prices were up 1.07 per cent to US$50.01 a barrel.

Against a basket of currencies, the U.S. dollar edged toward 2-1/2-year lows hit earlier this month as investors waited to see whether the Fed this afternoon would signal tighter monetary policy or hold off because of tepid inflation data.

The currency traded in a range of $1.2236 to $1.2302.

On Monday, the loonie touched its weakest in nearly two weeks at C$1.2338 after a Bank of Canada policymaker said the currency's strength will be a factor in future interest rate decisions.

Canadian government bond prices were little changed across the yield curve, with the two-year flat to yield 1.558 per cent and the 10-year rising 1 Canadian cent to yield 2.093 per cent.

The 10-year yield on Monday touched a nearly three-year high at 2.119 per cent.

Canada's August inflation report and retail sales data for July are due on Friday.

- with files from BNN.ca