Loonie edges higher as wage growth picks up

Why the Canadian economy will cool off for the rest of the year

The Canadian dollar edged higher against its U.S. counterpart on Friday, recovering from a five-week low, after domestic data showed a pickup in wages and pointed to a tightening labour market.

The Canadian economy added 10,000 jobs in September, below forecasts for a 14,500 gain, data from Statistics Canada showed. But the pace of wage growth was the fastest in more than a year.

"At 2.2 per cent, (wage growth) is above inflation, and it is a sign that the job market is tightening," said Desjardins Capital Markets senior economist Jimmy Jean.

The Bank of Canada has pointed to labor market slack even after it raised interest rates twice in the last few months following rapid expansion in the domestic economy this year.

Still, Jean does not expect the central bank to hike again as soon as this month because of the Canadian dollar's strength.

"It sounds like the Bank of Canada wants to take a bit of a pause and assess the impact (of rate hikes), particularly the impact on the currency," Jean said.

Data on Thursday showed the country's exports, which lose competitiveness as the currency strengthens, fell for the third straight month in August.

Chances of a rate hike in October edged up but remained below 20 per cent after the data, the overnight index swaps market indicated. They had been nearly 40 per cent before Governor Stephen Poloz signaled last week that a third hike was not imminent.

At 9:21 a.m. ET, the Canadian dollar was up 0.1 per cent at $1.2556 to the greenback, or 79.64 U.S. cents.

The currency's strongest level of the session was $1.2542, while it touched its weakest since Aug. 31 at $1.2600.

The gain for the loonie came despite lower prices for oil, one of Canada's major exports, and the U.S. dollar's slight rise against a basket of major currencies.

U.S. data showed a loss of jobs in September because of hurricanes but also a pickup in wage growth that boosted chances of a Federal Reserve rate hike in December.

U.S. crude tumbled 2.48 per cent to US$49.53 a barrel.

Canadian government bond prices were lower across a steeper yield curve in sympathy with U.S. Treasuries. The two-year fell 4 Canadian cents to yield 1.547 per cent, and the 10-year declined 35 Canadian cents to yield 2.146 per cent.