Loonie edges up as Leduc veers away from rate talk

The loonie ended the day in positive territory after Deputy Governor Sylvain Leduc avoided monetary policy talk in a speech in Sherbrooke, Que.

In a speech about innovation and productivity that did not directly mention monetary policy, Leduc said the central bank expects an increase in entry rates of new firms and a decline in business exits over the coming quarters.

"It is also encouraging to note that the most recent data show that the rate of entry for new firms appears to have stabilized over the past few quarters," Leduc said in prepared remarks to the Sherbrooke Chamber of Commerce.

Leduc did say that Canada's economic growth is expected to decline over the next few quarters but continue to exceed the rate of potential output

The Canadian dollar was trading at 80.08 U.S. cents as of the end of the trading day, up 0.16 from the same time on Monday.

Oil prices dipped on Tuesday as speculators took profits for a second day after big third-quarter gains and on concerns that higher prices might spur increased U.S. shale production.

Brent crude futures closed down 12 cents or 0.2 per cent to US$56.00 a barrel, having lost almost 2.5 per cent on Monday. U.S. crude futures fell 16 cents or 0.3 per cent to US$50.42.