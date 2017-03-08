Loonie falls to lowest level of 2017 amid ‘vicious’ swing in Fed expectations

The Canadian dollar weakened on Wednesday to a 2017-low against its U.S. counterpart, as oil prices fell and the greenback gained ground against a basket of major currencies.

At 12:15 p.m. ET, the Canadian dollar was trading at 74.16 U.S. cents, down from Tuesday's close of 74.55 U.S. cents.

The previous low for the year was hit on Jan. 3 when the loonie touched 74.33 U.S. cents.

Gains for the U.S. dollar came as data showed U.S. private employers added 298,000 jobs in February, well above economists' expectations.

Stronger-than-expected U.S. payroll numbers, due for release on Friday, could help cement expectations that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates next week.

The loonie may rise, but it's likely range-bound: Fund manager Mohsin Bashir, vice-president of investments at Stone Asset Management discusses his outlook for the Canadian dollar with BNN.

As of Wednesday, the implied probability of the Fed raising rates at its March 15 meeting is 100 per cent. One month ago, the probability was just 24 per cent.

“This has been a head-spinning move in market sentiment. I don’t recall anything quite as vicious as the swing we’ve seen in this move in expectations in the very short term,” said Shaun Osborne, Scotiabank’s Chief FX Strategist, in an interview with BNN.

U.S. crude prices were down 1.45 per cent at US$52.37 a barrel after an industry report pointed to a large rise in crude inventories in the United States, renewing oversupply concerns despite OPEC output curbs.

The currency's strongest level of the session was $1.3398, while it touched its weakest since Dec. 30 at $1.3470.

In domestic data, the seasonally adjusted annualized rate of housing starts rose to 210,207 units from an upwardly revised 208,934 in January, the Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) said. Economists had expected starts to decline to 200,000.

In addition, the value of building permits rose by 5.4 per cent in January from December, and labor productivity rose 0.4 percent in the fourth quarter, data from Statistics Canada showed.

Canadian government bond prices were lower across a steeper yield curve in sympathy with U.S. Treasuries. The two-year fell 5 cents to yield 0.827 per cent, and the declined 50 cents to yield 1.798 per cent.

The 10-year yield touched its highest intraday level since Feb. 15 at 1.800 per cent.

Canada will release its next federal budget on March 22, the finance minister said on Tuesday, setting the stage for a fresh estimate of how big the deficit will get as the Liberal government spends on infrastructure to boost the economy.

Canada's employment report for February is due on Friday.

