Loonie hits 1-month low as firm U.S. data boosts greenback

The Canadian dollar hit a one-month low against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday, pressured by broader gains for the greenback, as North Korea tensions eased and data showed a jump in U.S. retail sales.

The U.S. dollar climbed against a basket of major currencies after North Korea's leader delayed a decision on firing missiles toward Guam. Also aiding the greenback, U.S. retail sales recorded their biggest increase in seven months in July.

Worries that weaker growth in China will weigh on commodity prices added to pressure on Canada's commodity-linked currency, said Amo Sahota, director at Klarity FX in San Francisco.

U.S. crude oil prices hit a three-week low before paring some losses, while copper prices also lost ground.

At 5 p.m. ET, the Canadian dollar was trading at $1.2757 to the greenback, or 78.39 cents US, down 0.3 per cent.

The currency's strongest level of the session was $1.2720, while it touched its weakest since July 12 at $1.2778.

Resales of Canadian homes fell 2.1 per cent in July from June, the fourth straight monthly decline, as the cooling down of the Toronto housing market continued, the Canadian Real Estate Association said.

Separate data showed that lending to Canadian small businesses rose for a fifth straight month in June on stronger activity in construction and other major industries, suggesting companies are adding to solid growth in the domestic economy.

Canadian government bond prices were lower across a steeper yield curve in sympathy with U.S. Treasuries. The two-year fell 3.5 cents to yield 1.243 per cent and the 10-year declined 25.5 cents to yield 1.907 per cent.

Investors are awaiting negotiations for modernizing the North American Free Trade Agreement, which start on Wednesday, and Canada's inflation data for July, due on Friday.

There may be some position squaring by investors who had got long the Canadian dollar ahead of the inflation report, Sahota said.

Soft inflation data could reduce the chances of additional interest rate hikes, he added. The Bank of Canada hiked rates last month for the first time in nearly seven years.