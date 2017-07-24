Loonie hits 80 cents US with Canadian data 'on fire'

TORONTO - The Canadian dollar strengthened against its U.S. counterpart on Monday, as domestic wholesale trade data beat expectations, oil prices moved higher and the greenback struggled to shrug off soft data and political uncertainty.

The loonie's rally was helped by a hawkish turn from the Bank of Canada and an interest rate hike earlier this month. At 10:08 a.m. ET it was trading at 80 U.S. cents. That's the first time the currecny hit that level since July 1, 2015.

Strong wholesale trade data also contributed to the loonie's rise on Monday.

“Put simply, the Canadian data has been on fire,” Bipan Rai, executive director of macro strategy at CIBC's Capital Markets, told BNN in an interview Monday, noting inflation data as the exception.

Canada wholesale trade rose more than expected in May, driven by increased sales of motor vehicles and agricultural supplies, data from Statistics Canada showed.

The Canadian dollar has gained some 10 per cent since early May, while the spread between yields of Canadian and U.S. 2-year bonds has narrowed sharply since June and now sits at less than 10 basis points, its narrowest in more than a year. Analysts are eyeing $1.25, or 80 U.S. cents, as a key barrier for the loonie, and then the 2016 high of $1.2461.

“On the dollar, the biggest problem that we face potentially among jurisdictions and in the business community, is when the currency swerves very rapidly in one direction or the other,” former Quebec Premier Jean Charest warned Monday in an interview with BNN. “But when it moves very rapidly, that’s what de-stabilizes decision making within companies on investment decisions.”

“I’d like to see the dollar higher, I think it speaks to the health of our economy," he added. "But I’d like to see it also move at a pace that will allow us to absorb the changes…I don’t know of any economy in the world that’s built itself up on a weak currency.”

Prices for oil, a major Canadian export, rallied after leading OPEC producer Saudi Arabia pledged to cut its exports to help speed up the rebalancing of global supply and demand.

Canadian government bond prices were lower across the maturity curve, with the two-year price down 2 Canadian cents to yield 1.261 per cent and the benchmark 10-year falling 13 Canadian cents to yield 1.900 per cent.

-- With files from BNN