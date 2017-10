Loonie hits one-month low ahead of Bank of Canada speech

Why the Canadian economy will cool off for the rest of the year

The Canadian dollar slipped to a one-month low against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday as oil prices fell and investors looked to a speech by Bank of Canada Deputy Governor Sylvain Leduc for clues on the central bank's next interest rate decision.

Leduc is scheduled to speak about productivity in the Canadian economy. The central bank will release the deputy governor's prepared remarks at 12:30 p.m. ET.

The Bank of Canada has raised rates twice since July, but the chances of another hike as soon as this month have dwindled to around 25 per cent from nearly 40 per cent before Governor Stephen Poloz signaled last week that a third hike was not imminent.

Prices of oil, one of Canada's major exports, edged lower as speculators took profits on some large positions that have built up in the last couple of weeks.

U.S. crude prices were down 0.59 per cent at US$50.28 a barrel.

At 9:00 a.m. ET, the Canadian dollar was trading at $1.2521 to the greenback, or 79.87 U.S. cents, down 0.1 per cent. The currency's strongest level of the session was $1.2490, while it touched its weakest since Aug. 31 at $1.2539.

Canadian government bond prices were lower across a steeper yield curve in sympathy with U.S. Treasuries after U.S. data on Monday backed expectations of another interest rate increase by the Federal Reserve before the end of the year.

The two-year bond was down 1 cent to yield 1.54 per cent and the 10-year bond declined 20 cents to yield 2.152 per cent, moving closer to last week's three-year high at 2.202 per cent.

Canada's trade data for August is due on Thursday and the September employment report is scheduled for release on Friday.