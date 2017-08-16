The Canadian dollar rebounded on Wednesday from a one-month low hit the day before against its U.S. counterpart, helped by higher oil prices, while investors awaited the start of negotiations to modernize the North American Free Trade Agreement.

Prices of oil were lifted by declining U.S. crude inventories, although markets were still restrained by excess supply. U.S. crude prices were up 0.19 per cent to US$47.64 a barrel.

The United States, Canada and Mexico are due to kick off NAFTA talks later in the day. The biggest uncertainty is whether a deal can pass President Donald Trump's "America First" test.

At 9:05 a.m. ET, the Canadian dollar was trading at $1.2722 to the greenback, or 78.60 U.S. cents, up 0.3 per cent. The currency traded in a range of $1.2712 to $1.2770.

On Tuesday, the loonie hit its lowest level since July 12 at $1.2778, pressured by broader gains for the greenback as North Korea tensions eased and data showed a jump in U.S. retail sales.

Foreign investors sold a net $923 million in Canadian securities in June after buying $29.44 billion in securities in May, Statistics Canada said. It was the first monthly divestment since July 2015.

Canadian government bond prices were mixed across the yield curve, with the two-year price up 0.5 cent to yield 1.241 per cent and the 10-year falling 3.5 cents to yield 1.912 per cent. Canada's inflation data for July is due on Friday.