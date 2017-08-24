Loonie sees gains despite oil weakness

The best news is already priced into the Canadian dollar: Rosenberg

The Canadian dollar firmed marginally against the greenback on Thursday and outperformed key currency rivals even as oil prices dipped and the U.S. dollar nudged higher ahead of a meeting of global central bankers.

The Canadian dollar has rallied nearly 7 per cent this year, helped by a broadly weaker U.S. dollar and upbeat domestic economic data that prompted the Bank of Canada to raise interest rates for the first time in seven years last month. The central bank is expected to raise rates again this fall.

At 9:21 a.m. ET, the Canadian dollar was trading at $1.2536 to the greenback, or 79.77 U.S. cents, up 0.1 per cent.

The currency's strongest level of the session was $1.2520, while its weakest was $1.2561.

With little domestic news to steer direction until next week's key quarterly GDP report, the Canadian dollar will take direction from external drivers, in particular the annual Jackson Hole, Wyoming, meeting this week.

Speeches by U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen and European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi will be parsed for clues on monetary policy direction, even as significant new policy signals were seen as unlikely.

Canadian government bond prices were lower across the maturity curve, with the two-year price down 1 cent to yield 1.266 per cent and the benchmark 10-year falling 9 cents to yield 1.892 per cent.

The Canada-U.S. two-year bond spread was -6.4 basis points, while the 10-year spread was -29.5 basis points.