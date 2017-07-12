Loonie spikes as BoC raises key rate

TORONTO — The Canadian dollar rose north of 78 U.S. cents in the aftermath of the Bank of Canada's decision to raise its key interest rate to 0.75 per cent on Wednesday.

The loonie was trading at 78.71 U.S. cents as of 1:55 p.m ET, up 1.32 cents on the day. It had been trading flat prior to the announcement.

Prices of oil climbed after data showed a fall in U.S. fuel inventories and the U.S. government lowered its forecast for crude output.

U.S. crude was up 2.0 per cent at US$45.94 a barrel.

The U.S. dollar lost ground after the release of Fed Chair Janet Yellen's prepared testimony to be delivered to the U.S. Congress Wednesday morning.

Canadian home prices rose in June, with the cities of Toronto and Hamilton leading the way despite provincial government efforts to rein in demand in the hot markets, data showed.

Canadian government bond prices were higher across the yield curve in sympathy with U.S. Treasuries. The two-year price rose 9 Canadian cents to yield 1.11 per cent, and the 10-year climbed 38 Canadian cents to yield 1.85 per cent.

On Tuesday, the 10-year yield touched its highest since June 2015 at 1.903 per cent.

