The Canadian dollar was marginally firmer against its U.S. counterpart on Monday as investors look toward comments from central bank officials at the annual Jackson Hole summit and domestic retail sales data later this week.

The world's top central bankers will be gathering at the annual central banking conference and markets will be closely watching for any signals on monetary policy direction.

Last week, the currency touched a two-week high against a U.S. dollar weighed by political uncertainty, after Canadian data showed an uptick in the rate of underlying inflation and oil prices jumped.

At 9:35 a.m. ET, the Canadian dollar was trading at $1.2575 to the greenback, or 79.52 U.S. cents, up 0.1 per cent.

The currency was trading between $1.2567 and $1.2608.

The loonie's modest gains come even as U.S. crude prices slipped 0.47 per cent to US$48.28 a barrel, as the late rally last week prompted investors to close positions at a higher price.

Domestic data showed wholesale trade slipping by 0.5 per cent in June following eight consecutive monthly increases, greater than the 0.2 per cent forecast by analysts.

Retail sales figures for June due on Tuesday will be the week's main data highlight, with a Reuters poll forecasting a modest 0.3 per cent rise, but flat when autos sales are excluded.

Longer term Canadian government bond prices were lower across the maturity curve, with the two-year price flat to yield 1.244 per cent and the benchmark 10-year rising 3 cents to yield 1.867 per cent.