Loonie strengthens as manufacturing sales offset lower oil

TORONTO - The Canadian dollar strengthened against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday as data showing a surprise rise in domestic manufacturing sales in September offset lower oil prices.

The 0.5 per cent increase in manufacturing sales topped economists' forecasts for a 0.3 per cent decline, while volumes rose 0.7 per cent.

The data was "modestly positive for the Canadian dollar," Nick Exarhos, an economist at CIBC Capital Markets, said in a research report. "But the narrow scope of the increase and the still troubling trend in export volumes continues to point to reasons for concern ahead."

Prices of oil, one of Canada's major exports, dipped on rising U.S. crude production and inventories.

U.S. crude prices were down 0.27 per cent at US$55.18 a barrel.

Investors have also been focusing this week on the resumption of North American Free Trade Agreement renegotiations. NAFTA working groups began meeting on Wednesday in Mexico. Talks will begin on Friday and continue through Nov. 21.

A cautious approach to monetary policy may be prudent during times of uncertainty like today, but caution has its limits because the trade-off can be financial instability, Bank of Canada Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Wilkins said on Wednesday.

At 9:20 a.m. ET, the Canadian dollar was trading at $1.2750 to the greenback, or 78.43 U.S. cents, up 0.1 per cent.

The currency traded in a narrow range of $1.2742 to $1.2785.

Canadian companies cut 5,700 workers from their payrolls in October, with the loss concentrated in the goods-producing sector, according to a new employment report from ADP.

Foreign investors bought a net $16.81 billion in Canadian securities in September, led by Canadian bonds, following a revised $9.77 billion acquisition in August, Statistics Canada said.

Canadian government bond prices were lower across the yield curve in sympathy with U.S. Treasuries as global markets regained some of their risk appetite after a sharp sell-off in stocks over the past week.

The two-year fell 2.5 cents to yield 1.462 per cent and the 10-year declined 19 cents to yield 1.938 per cent.

Canada is due to auction $500 million of its ultra-long bonds at 12 p.m. ET.

The country's inflation report for October will be released on Friday.