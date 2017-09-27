The Canadian dollar suffered its biggest drop in eight months against the greenback on Wednesday, while short-term bond yields fell after Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz dampened expectations for further interest rate hikes this year.

At 5 p.m. ET, the Canadian dollar was trading at $1.2478 to the U.S. dollar, or 80.14 cents US, down 1 per cent, which was its deepest loss since Jan. 18 when the central bank had said a rate cut remained on the table.

The currency's strongest level of the session was $1.2336, while it touched $1.2483, its weakest since Sept. 1.

"It's been a pretty tough day for the Canadian dollar," said Jimmy Jean, senior economist at Desjardins Capital Markets. "The big driver today was the Poloz speech, which the market quickly labeled as dovish."

Poloz said the central bank will closely watch movements in longer-term interest rates and the exchange rate as it considers how to follow its two recent interest rate hikes.

The mention of the currency is the "big takeaway," said Eric Theoret, currency strategist at Scotiabank.

The loonie has rallied nearly 8 per cent this year.

A further rapid appreciation of the loonie could put the brakes on the country's economy just as it is gaining momentum. Chances of another Canadian rate hike this year fell to 81 per cent from almost 100 per cent before the release of Poloz's remarks, overnight index swaps data showed.

Losses for the loonie came as the U.S. dollar rose to more than a one-month high against a basket of currencies, as optimism about U.S. fiscal reforms boosted sentiment in favor of the greenback.

Prices of oil edged higher, helped by an unexpected drop in U.S. crude inventories. U.S. crude prices settled 26 cents higher at US$52.14 a barrel.

Canadian government bond prices were mixed across the yield curve, with the two-year price up 4.5 cents to yield 1.583 per cent and the 10-year falling 17 cents to yield 2.134 per cent. The gap between Canada's 2-year yield and its U.S. equivalent narrowed by 4.9 basis points to a spread of 10.4 basis points.