3h ago
Loonie weakens as oil, possible Fed hike weigh
Reuters,
The Canadian dollar weakened against its U.S. counterpart in morning trade on Thursday, shrugging off solid domestic economic growth data as lower oil prices and increased bets on a U.S. interest rate hike weighed on the loonie.
The Canadian economy grew at a 2.6 per cent annualized rate in the fourth quarter, Statistics Canada said, lifted by consumer spending and a rebound in activity in the housing market, while imports tumbled.
Economist polled by Reuters had expected 2 per cent growth.
The currency briefly strengthened - moving from $1.3385 to the greenback just before the data to $1.3352 soon after - and then reverted to a weakening trend.
At 9:03 a.m. ET, the Canadian dollar was trading at $1.3380 to the greenback, or 74.74 U.S. cents, weaker than Wednesday's close of $1.3335, or 74.99 U.S. cents, which was the currency's weakest settlement since early January.
"For the Canadian dollar, we're not seeing a big response yet, but I think it's fairly clear that this is supportive news for the currency," said Doug Porter, chief economist at BMO Capital Markets.
The U.S. dollar has risen against a basket of currencies in the last two sessions as a string of U.S. Federal Reserve officials signal that rates may rise as soon as mid-March.
The loonie was also pressured by a decline in prices for oil, a major Canadian export.
U.S. crude prices fell 1.5 per cent to US$53.02 a barrel, while Brent lost 1.40 per cent to US$55.57 after U.S. crude stocks hit an all-time high and official data showed Russia did not cut its oil production in February.
Canadian government bond prices were mixed across the maturity curve, with the two-year flat to yield 0.762 per cent and the benchmark 10-year up 3 cents to yield 1.684 per cent. Prices for most other durations were lower.