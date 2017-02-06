The Canadian dollar weakened against its U.S. counterpart on Monday as oil prices slipped and bond yields set a one-week low, with investors awaiting December trade data due on Tuesday for signs of momentum in a nascent export revival.

The loonie has gained for two straight weeks on a combination of favorable economic data and greenback weakness. Last week it touched its strongest level since September.

At 8:47 a.m. ET, the Canadian dollar was trading at $1.3073 to the greenback, or 76.49 U.S. cents, weaker than the Bank of Canada's official close on Friday of $1.3028, or 76.76 U.S. cents.

The loonie was trading in a range of $1.3008 to $1.3085.

Economists polled by Reuters have a wide range of expectations for Tuesday's data after Canada achieved its first trade surplus in more than two years in November.

The most optimistic see a $1.5 billion surplus, while the most pessimistic expect a $1.5 billion deficit. The median view is for a surplus of $350 million after the surprise $526 million surplus in the prior month.

Jobs data is due on Friday.

U.S. crude oil prices were down 0.35 per cent at US$53.64 a barrel, while Brent lost 0.56 per cent to US$56.49.

Canadian government bond prices were higher across the maturity curve, with the two-year price up 4 cents to yield 0.755 per cent and the benchmark 10-year rising 43 cents to yield 1.71 per cent.

The Canada-U.S. two-year bond spread narrowed to -41.8 basis points, while the 10-year spread came in to -71.5 basis points.