Loonie weakens, remains on track for third straight monthly gain

The Canadian dollar weakened on Monday against its U.S. counterpart as oil prices dipped and the greenback posted broader gains, but the loonie was on track to advance for the third straight month.

The currency has rallied more than 10 per cent since early May, including 4 per cent this month, as the Bank of Canada raised interest rates for the first time in nearly seven years. Data on Friday showing robust growth in the domestic economy in May has supported expectations that the central bank will hike again in the coming months.

U.S. crude prices were down 0.38 per cent at US$49.52 a barrel. Prices had hit an earlier 2-month high, boosted by news of a producers' technical meeting next week.

The U.S. dollar edged higher against a basket of major currencies after euro zone inflation data helped cool expectations of a rapid withdrawal of policy stimulus by the European Central Bank in the coming months.

Larry's take on the rising Canadian dollar Larry Berman looks at the relationship between the Canadian dollar and oil prices

At 9:32 a.m. ET, the Canadian dollar was trading at $1.2472 to the greenback, or 80.18 U.S. cents, down 0.3 per cent. The currency traded in a range of $1.2433 to $1.2490. On Thursday, it touched its strongest in more than two years at $1.2414. Speculators have increased bullish bets on the loonie, data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission and Reuters calculations showed on Friday. Canadian dollar net long positions rose to 26,613 contracts as of July 25 from 8,043 contracts a week earlier.

Canadian government bond prices were mixed across a steeper yield curve, with the two-year price up 0.5 cents to yield 1.325 per cent and the 10-year falling 23 cents to yield 2.056 per cent. The 10-year yield touched its highest since November 2014 at 2.065 per cent.

Canadian producer prices fell more than expected in June as energy and petroleum products saw their largest decline since February of last year, data from Statistics Canada showed. Domestic jobs data for July and trade data for June are due on Friday.