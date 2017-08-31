Lululemon sees online sales boost, profit beats expectations

The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

Yogawear apparel maker Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU.O) reported a quarterly profit and revenue on Thursday that topped expectations, as same-store sales increased, particularly online.

The company reported earnings of US$48.7 million, or 36 cents per share in the second quarter ended July 30. This exceeded the 35 cents per share analysts had forecast, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Adjusted diluted earnings, which excluded the impact of its Ivivva restructuring costs, was 39 cents a share.

Revenue rose 13 per cent to US$581.1 million, topping the estimated US$567.79 million analysts had predicted.