Mac n' Cheetos, anyone? The Spotted Cheetah to paint NYC orange

NEW YORK -- Frito-Lay is getting in on New York City's restaurant week by opening a pop-up eatery with a menu full of Cheetos-themed cuisine.

The Spotted Cheetah opens its doors in lower Manhattan for just three days next week. Some of the dishes on the three-course menu created by chef Anne Burrell include Cheetos Crusted Fried Pickles, Mac n' Cheetos and Cheetos Sweetos Crusted Cheesecake. Prices run from $8 to $22 per dish.

Frito-Lay says recipes created by fans inspired the company to "bring a full Cheetos culinary experience to life."

The Spotted Cheetah is completely booked for its brief run that begins Tuesday, but Cheetos fans can add their names to an online waitlist.

Plano, Texas-based Frito-Lay is a division of PepsiCo (PEP.N).