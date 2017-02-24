MacDonald Dettwiler to buy satellite imagery firm DigitalGlobe for $3.1 billion

MacDonald Dettwiler and Associates Ltd (MDA.TO) said on Friday it had agreed to buy U.S.-based satellite imagery provider DigitalGlobe Inc (DGI.N) for about $3.10 billion to strengthen its position in the U.S. market.

Under the deal, MacDonald Dettwiler and Associates (MDA) will offer $17.50 in cash and 0.3132 of its shares for each DigitalGlobe share held.

The deal includes assumption of DigitalGlobe's $1.60 billion net debt.

MDA's technology, used in large and small satellites and ground stations, will help enhance DigitalGlobe's services, which will help the combined company to extend its lead in providing satellites and Earth imagery to the U.S markets.

As part of the transaction, which is expected to close in the second half of 2017, MDA will apply to list its shares on the New York Stock Exchange in addition to its current listing on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

DigitalGlobe's services are used by companies such Facebook Inc (FB.O), Uber Technologies Inc and U.S. defense contractor Harris Corp (HRS.N).

BofA Merrill Lynch is the financial adviser to MDA, while PJT Partners and Barclays are serving as advisers to DigitalGolbe.