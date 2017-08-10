Department store operator Macy's Inc (M.N) joined rival Kohl's Corp (KSS.N) in reporting a smaller-than-expected decline in quarterly comparable sales.

Sales at Macy's stores open more than 12 months, including sales in departments licensed to third parties, fell 2.5 per cent.

However, this came in better than the 3 per cent drop expected by analysts polled by research firm Consensus Metrix,

Net income attributable to Macy's shareholders rose to $116 million, or 38 cents per share, in the second quarter ended July 29 from $11 million, or 3 cents per share, a year earlier.

The company recorded impairment charges of $249 million in the year-earlier period.

Net sales fell 5.4 per cent to $5.55 billion.