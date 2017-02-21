{{ currentBoardShortName }}
    Macy's tops profit expectations, revenue misses

    The Associated Press

    Macy's Inc. (M.N) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of US$475 million.

    On a per-share basis, the Cincinnati-based company said it had net income of US$1.54. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to US$2.02 per share.

    The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of US$1.97 per share.

    The department store operator posted revenue of US$8.52 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected US$8.58 billion.

    Macy's expects full-year earnings in the range of US$2.90 to US$3.15 per share.

    Macy's shares have decreased roughly 10 per cent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has increased 5 per cent. The stock has decreased 21 per cent in the last 12 months.