TORONTO - The effects of a strike by workers at GM Canada's assembly plant in Ingersoll, Ont., are spreading.

Magna International (MG.TO) says it has suspended the supply of parts to the CAMI plant that produces the Chevrolet Equinox.

The parts maker says the decision affects the output at a few of its facilities in Ontario, but did not provide more details.

About 2,500 members of Unifor local 88 walked off the job on Sunday night after the two sides failed to reach an agreement.

The union is pushing to have the plant designated the lead producer of the Equinox to ensure jobs aren't shifted to Mexico.

GM has said the two sides made progress on issues in recent weeks and has encouraged Unifor to resume negotiations.