Magna teaming with BMW, Intel on self-driving system

    AURORA, Ont. - Canadian auto parts maker Magna International Inc. (MG.TO) says it's joining BMW and Intel Corp. to develop a self-driving system for the global vehicle marketplace by 2021.

    Magna says the autonomous driving technology will be flexible and adoptable for integration by multiple automakers.

    BMW says the Aurora, Ont.-based company has long-term experience in integrating complex systems seamlessly onto individual vehicle platforms.

    Magna has been a contract vehicle manufacturer for the BMW Group for more than 15 years.