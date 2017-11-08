Manulife beats street expectations with strong Asian business growth

The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

Canada's biggest insurer Manulife Financial Corp on Wednesday reported third quarter results which were ahead of expectations, driven in part by strong growth from its Asian business.

Manulife said earnings per share, excluding one-off items, were $0.53 in the third quarter to Sept. 30, compared with $0.49 in the same period the year before.

Analysts had, on average, forecast earnings per share, excluding one-off items, of $0.52, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S data.