{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
  • Live
Markets
As of: {{timeStamp.date}}
{{timeStamp.time}}

Markets

{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
  • Live
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}

Are you looking for a stock?

Try one of these

{{result.description}}
{{result.ric}}
More Results

BNN

Scoreboard

    BNN

    Latest Videos

    {{ currentStream.Name }}

    Related Video

    Continuous Play:
    ON OFF

    The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.

    Most Popular

    33m ago

    Manulife exploring 'all options' for John Hancock: CEO

    Matt Scuffham, Reuters

    Roy Gori chief executive CEO Manulife Financial

    Roy Gori, CEO of Manulife Financial, speaks at the company's headquarters in Toronto , Reuters

    Security Not Found

    The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

    See Full Stock Page »

    TORONTO — Canadian insurer Manulife Financial Corp (MFC.TO) is "looking at all options" for the future of its John Hancock U.S. unit, new Chief Executive Officer Roy Gori said in an interview on Thursday.

    "We will continue to look at all options but at the same time we wouldn't do anything unless it created value for the shareholders," he said.

    Manulife acquired John Hancock for $15 billion in 2004 in a deal that doubled the size of the insurer. There has been speculation in recent years that the business could be sold as it has made Asia its priority for growth.

    Gori, who became CEO in October, said Manulife saw opportunities to improve the performance of the business.

    He declined to comment on whether Manulife was actively working on a John Hancock sale or stock market listing.

    "We would never say never to anything but we wouldn't be speculating on any hypothesis like that," he said.