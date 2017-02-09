'Manulife is a complex story': Company tops estimates, boosts dividend 11%

Manulife Financial Corp (MFC.TO), met its target to achieve core earnings of $4 billion in 2016, reporting results which beat market expectations, benefiting from a strong performance in Asia.

The company on Thursday reported core earnings of $4.02 billion, or $1.96 cents per share, compared with $3.43 million, or $1.68 cents per share, a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of $1.85 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. The company’s assets under management and administration rose six per cent to hit $977 billion as of Dec. 31, 2016.

Manulife’s fourth-quarter net income tumbled 74 per cent year-over-year to $63 million amid $1.2 billion in charges stemming from “the direct impact of markets.” On a core basis, Manulife earned $0.63 per share in the quarter. Analysts, on average, expected $0.51 per share.

VOTE! Which company are you most likely to invest in following the latest earnings results? — BusinessNewsNetwork (@BNN) February 9, 2017

“Very small swings on that big an asset base can produce quite big swings to the earnings,” said Michael Decter, president and CEO of LDIC Inc., in an interview with BNN. “But you’ve got to look past that to the core [profit]; and Manulife is not only back, but growing at quite a good rate.”

Manulife also reported an 11 per cent increase in its quarterly dividend to $0.205 per share.

“The mark-to-market impact of interest rates and equity markets subjects our net income to negative and positive variability, which can be material,” Manulife CFO Steve Roder said in a statement. “We do not consider these impacts to be reflective of the underlying earnings capacity of our business and it was for reasons like this that we introduced the core earnings measure a few years ago.”

The company achieved record high insurance sales in Asia, which increased by 27 per cent compared to 2015.

Like other insurance companies, it is expanding in Asia as the region's burgeoning middle class looks to save and invest. It has benefited from a partnership with Singapore's DBS Group, agreed in 2015, in which Manulife sells its products through the lender’s Asian branch network.

“Manulife is a complex story,” said Decter in his interview with BNN. “You have a lot of moving parts because they are in several difference businesses. …If you’re thinking about this as an investment, you should look at the core earnings -- which were very strong – and trust enough that the Manulife people will sort out this interest rate hedge situation.”

--With files from BNN