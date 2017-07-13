Manulife more likely to spin off John Hancock than sell: Shareholder

Manulife Financial shares spiked in afternoon trading Thursday after The Wall Street Journal reported the lifeco is exploring an initial public offering or spinoff of its John Hancock unit.

The Journal cited sources familiar with the matter, one of whom added the possible IPO or spinoff comes after Morgan Stanley advised on the situation for "some months."

“It’s easy to say that you would do it, but it would be a matter of what the valuation is because it’s been disappointing,” said Campbell, Lee & Ross President Bruce Campbell in an interview with BNN Friday.

“I’ve heard that it would be worth four to five dollars per share. … I think the most likely thing would be a spinout as opposed to a sale.”

Manulife (MFC.TO) struck a deal on September 28, 2003 to buy John Hancock Financial Services in a stock deal that was valued at $15 billion at the time.

“It has been disappointing over that time [since the takeover],” added Campbell.

“It’s not just them, but like other large life insurers there’s some categories that have been poor [performers]. For instance, long-term care – where the cost of that has gone up over the decade and they haven’t been able to pass through increases.”

According to the Journal, some Manulife shareholders have been pushing the company to sell John Hancock outright.

A spokesperson for Manulife declined to comment on the report when contacted by BNN.