    4h ago

    Manulife picks head of its Asia division as president of global financial company

    The Canadian Press

    Manulife

    Manulife, The Canadian Press

    TORONTO -- A relative newcomer to the senior ranks of Manulife Financial Corp. (MFC.TO) has been picked to be the insurer's president, responsible for its global operations including Canada.

    Roy Gori, who joined the Canadian life insurance and wealth management company in early 2015, has been responsible for Manulife's Asia division.

    He previously served in senior executive roles in the Asia-Pacific region with Citi, a global bank headquartered in New York.

    As Manulife's president, Gori will add responsibility for its Canadian, U.S. and investment operations and report to CEO Donald Guloien.

    His appointment as president becomes effective June 5.

    Gori is expected to relocate to Toronto from Hong Kong, where he as been based, subject to immigration approvals.

    Gori is an Australian citizen with an economics and finance degree from the University of New South Wales and an MBA from the University of Technology in Sydney. He has also worked and lived in Singapore, Thailand and Hong Kong.