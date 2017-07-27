{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
Markets
As of: {{timeStamp.date}}
{{timeStamp.time}}

Markets

{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}

Are you looking for a stock?

Try one of these

{{result.description}}
{{result.ric}}
More Results

BNN

Scoreboard

    BNN

    Latest Videos

    {{ currentStream.Name }}

    Related Video

    Continuous Play:
    ON OFF

    The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.

    Most Popular

    56m ago

    Maple Leaf Foods' quarterly profit rises 19% on more pork sales

    Anirban Paul, Reuters

    A sign for the Maple Leaf food processing plant is seen in Toront in Toronto

    A sign for the Maple Leaf food processing plant is seen in Toront in Toronto

    Security Not Found

    The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

    See Full Stock Page »

     Canadian meat-packaging company Maple Leaf Foods Inc reported a 19 per cent rise in quarterly profit on Thursday as it sold more pork products.

    The company, whose brands include Schneiders frozen meat and Larsen sausages, said adjusted operating earnings increased 24 per cent to $75 million in the second quarter ended June 30.

    Maple Leaf, one of Canada's biggest pork processors, is on the hunt for acquisitions in the United States, after years spent upgrading old factories and shedding business lines.

    In February, the company bought U.S.-based Lightlife Foods Inc, a manufacturer of plant-based protein foods, for $140 million, Maple Leaf's first deal since 2004.

    Net earnings rose to $37.3 million, or 28 Canadian cents per share, in the quarter, from $31.4 million, or 23 Canadian cents, a year earlier.

    On an adjusted basis, Maple Leaf earned 41 Canadian cents per share compared with 32 Canadian cents a year earlier.

    Sales rose to $925.9 million from $854.6 million.

     

     