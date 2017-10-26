{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
  • Live
Markets
As of: {{timeStamp.date}}
{{timeStamp.time}}

Markets

{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
  • Live
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}

Are you looking for a stock?

Try one of these

{{result.description}}
{{result.ric}}
More Results

BNN

Scoreboard

    BNN

    Latest Videos

    {{ currentStream.Name }}

    Related Video

    Continuous Play:
    ON OFF

    The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.

    Most Popular

    57s ago

    Maple Leaf Foods third-quarter profit beats on overall sales growth

    John Benny, Reuters

    A sign for the Maple Leaf food processing plant is seen in Toront in Toronto

    A sign for the Maple Leaf food processing plant is seen in Toront in Toronto

    Security Not Found

    The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

    See Full Stock Page »

    Maple Leaf Foods Inc (MFI.TO), one of Canada's biggest pork processors, posted a quarterly profit that beat analysts' estimates, helped by growth across all its businesses.

    The company, whose brands include Schneiders and Maple Leaf, said adjusted operating earnings rose to $65.15 million in the third quarter from $61.52 million a year earlier.

    Maple Leaf's sales increased 6.6 per cent to $908.4 million.

    The company's net earnings jumped 18.2 per cent to $37.6 million, or 29 Canadian cents per share, in the quarter ended Sept. 30.

    Excluding items, the company earned 39 Canadian cents per share, beating the average analyst estimate of 38 Canadian cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

    The company said the prepared meats business, its biggest, witnessed margin compression due to high raw material costs.

     