{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
Markets
As of: {{timeStamp.date}}
{{timeStamp.time}}

Markets

{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}

Are you looking for a stock?

Try one of these

{{result.description}}
{{result.ric}}
More Results

BNN

Scoreboard

    BNN

    Latest Videos

    {{ currentStream.Name }}

    Related Video

    Continuous Play:
    ON OFF

    The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.

    Most Popular

    34m ago

    Maple Leaf Foods to buy Lightlife for US$140M

    Reuters

    A sign for the Maple Leaf food processing plant is seen in Toronto

    A sign for the Maple Leaf food processing plant is seen in Toronto, Reuters

    Security Not Found

    The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

    See Full Stock Page »

    MISSISSAUGA, Ont. -- Maple Leaf Foods (MFI.TO) has announced it will acquire an American company that makes plant-based protein foods for US$140 million and any related costs.

    Maple Leaf says it has signed a definitive agreement to buy Lightlife Foods Inc., which makes vegetarian deli meats, chicken, beef, sausages and other meatless foods.

    President and CEO Michael McCain said in a statement that consumers are looking for alternative protein sources and this growing market is one of Maple Leaf's strategic growth platforms.

    Lightlife's management will continue to run the Turners Falls, Mass.-headquartered company, which will operate as a subsidiary of Maple Leaf.

    The deal is subject to a U.S. regulatory review and is expected to close in March.

     