​Marijuana producer Aphria calls TSX staff notice 'extremely broad'

LEAMINGTON, Ont. -- Marijuana producer Aphria Inc. says a staff notice from the Toronto Stock Exchange is "extremely broad" and it's difficult to determine what, if any, impact it could have on its business.

The TSX issued a notice on Monday, saying U.S. federal law takes precedence over state laws, and issuers that violate the federal marijuana law are not complying with listing requirements.

However, Aphria noted that marijuana is medically legal in 31 states and territories and that the U.S. Congress has prohibited the U.S. Department of Justice from using federal funds to carry out criminal or civil actions against state licensed medical cannabis operators.

The TSX clarification had been anticipated by marijuana companies looking to get a foothold in the U.S. market as well as U.S. companies that want to access capital on Canadian markets.

Aphria, which is listed on the TSX, announced an investment in Florida in April of this year.

The company (APH.TO) says its common shares have traded on the TSX and previously the TSX Venture Exchange for almost three years during which time it has raised over $216 million. The company adds that it has had marijuana related activities in the U.S. since 2015.

