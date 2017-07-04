Mark Carney gets into the Canada Day spirit with Trafalgar Square road hockey game

Bank of England Governor Mark Carney let his Canadian colours show on July 1.

The former Bank of Canada governor donned red and white, rolled up his sleeves and grabbed a stick to take part in a Canada Day road hockey game in Trafalgar Square.

He even blew off some steam by getting into a mid-game dust-up with former NHLer Dennis Maruk.

The event – put on by the High Commission of Canada in the United Kingdom – also featured an appearance by the Grey Cup, limited edition Canada Day Timbits, and a concert including Canadian artists such as Tanya Tagaq and PUP.

This is not the first instance of Carney pitching in for Canadian sports, having been spotted alongside Jude Law last June at Wimbledon to support Milos Raonic.

Here's a look at the day's festivities in pictures: