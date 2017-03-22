BNN assembled an expert panel to discuss the 2017 federal budget and what it means for Canada's future as well as Canadians' pocket books.
GlobeInvest Capital Management CEO and Managing Director Christine Poole, CIBC Wealth Strategies Group Wealth Strategist Tony Salgado and RBC Deputy Chief Economist Dawn Desjardins take your calls and wade through the latest federal budget.
Market Call Tonight: Federal Budget Special - Part One
Christine Poole of GlobeInvest Capital Management, Tony Salgado of CIBC Welath Strategies Group, and Dawn Desjardins of RBC, recap the details released in 2017 federal budget.
Market Call Tonight: Federal Budget Special - Part Two
Christine Poole of GlobeInvest Capital Management, Tony Salgado of CIBC Welath Strategies Group, and Dawn Desjardins of RBC, discuss the possible impact of the 2017 federal budget on the equity valuations of Canadian bank stocks.
Market Call Tonight: Federal Budget Special - Part Three
Christine Poole of GlobeInvest Capital Management, Tony Salgado of CIBC Welath Strategies Group, and Dawn Desjardins of RBC, discuss Ottawa's proposed infrastructure bank and tax changes to corporate mutual funds.
Market Call Tonight: Federal Budget Special - Part Four
Christine Poole of GlobeInvest Capital Management, Tony Salgado of CIBC Welath Strategies Group, and Dawn Desjardins of RBC, discuss how the 2017 federal budget might impact interest rates, and how much foreign aid weighs on government spending.
Market Call Tonight: Federal Budget Special - Part Five
Christine Poole of GlobeInvest Capital Management, Tony Salgado of CIBC Welath Strategies Group, and Dawn Desjardins of RBC, discuss the possible implications of federal budget on marijuana legalization.
Market Call Tonight: Federal Budget Special - Part Six
Christine Poole of GlobeInvest Capital Management, Tony Salgado of CIBC Welath Strategies Group, and Dawn Desjardins of RBC, discuss the outlook for the oil sector. And BNN's Greg Bonnell interviews Finance Minister Bill Morneau following his delivery of the 2017 federal budget.