12m ago
McKesson to buy CVS Health's RxCrossroads unit for US$735M
Reuters
Drug distributor McKesson Corp (MCK.N) said on Monday it would buy rival CVS Health Corp's (CVS.N) unit in a deal valued at US$735 million in cash.
The unit, RxCrossroads, provides tailored services to pharmaceutical and biotechnology manufacturers.
McKesson said it expects the deal to add about 20 cents to its adjusted earnings per share by the third year after the deal closes.
