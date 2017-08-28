Uber has asked Expedia chief executive Dara Khosrowshahi to be its new CEO, a couple of months after co-founder Travis Kalanick was ousted from the top job in June.

Khosrowshahi, 48, has been Expedia’s leader since 2005, and was once one of the highest paid CEOs in the United States, when his salary reached nearly $95 million in 2015.

Born in Tehran, Khosrowshahi is now based in Washington state, where Expedia’s headquarters are located. He graduated from Brown University with an electrical engineering degree in 1991 and became an analyst at Allen and Co. that same year. He went on to serve as vice president for the company from 1995 to 1998.

Khosrowshahi has since served as the CEO of IAC Travel, a division of IAC, where he was heavily involved in expanding the company’s portfolio of travel brands. Prior to that, he held a number of executive roles within the company, including serving as its executive vice president and CFO, executive vice president of operations and strategic planning, and as president of USA Networks Interactive, which is a division of IAC.

Khosrowshahi is currently on the boards of directors of Fanatics Inc., The New York Times Company, and the supervisory board of Trivago, N.V.

While he isn’t overly active on social media, Khosrowshahi has been known to speak out on Twitter about hot-button political issues. He has taken aim at U.S. President Donald Trump and his policies in past posts. And under Khosrowshahi’s leadership, Expedia actively supported efforts to deem the president’s travel ban unconstitutional.

“As tech leaders we have to admit that we are hugely disconnected with our nation. I don't like it but have to recognize this issue,” he wrote in a Twitter post in November.

Khosrowshahi’s most recent tweet comments on the current political turmoil in the U.S., in which he says he’s waiting for the moment when Trump will “rise to the expectations of his office.”

I keep waiting for the moment when our Prez will rise to the expectations of his office and he fails, repeatedly. https://t.co/WlxTkRfC71 — dara khosrowshahi (@dkhos) August 16, 2017

Standing up for our travelers and our immigrant roots. Expedia Supports Lawsuit Against Trump’s Immigration Ban https://t.co/UwawZETzUn — dara khosrowshahi (@dkhos) February 1, 2017

If he accepts the offer, Khosrowshahi will be tasked with rebuilding Uber’s brand and improving its relationship with investors after a string of setbacks.