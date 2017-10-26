MEG Energy posts third-quarter profit on higher prices, lower costs

The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

Canadian oil sands producer MEG Energy Corp (MEG.TO) reported a third-quarter profit, compared with a loss a year ago, helped by higher bitumen prices and lower production costs.

MEG reported a profit of $84 million, or 28 Canadian cents per share, in the three months ended Sept. 30, compared with a loss of $109 million, or 48 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

The Calgary, Alberta-based company's revenue rose 10 per cent to $546 million.