      ECB LEAVES BENCHMARK RATE UNCHANGED

    26 Oct

    MEG Energy posts third-quarter profit on higher prices, lower costs

    Anirban Paul, Reuters

    An oil rig drills near the Suncor Firebag in-situ oil sands operations near Fort McMurray, Alberta.

    An oil rig drills near the Suncor Firebag in-situ oil sands operations near Fort McMurray, Alberta, September 17, 2014. , REUTERS/Todd Korol

    Canadian oil sands producer MEG Energy Corp (MEG.TO) reported a third-quarter profit, compared with a loss a year ago, helped by higher bitumen prices and lower production costs.

    MEG reported a profit of $84 million, or 28 Canadian cents per share, in the three months ended Sept. 30, compared with a loss of $109 million, or 48 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

    The Calgary, Alberta-based company's revenue rose 10 per cent to $546 million.

     

     