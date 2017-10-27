{{ currentBoardShortName }}
    Merck reports third-quarter loss of US$56M

    The Associated Press

    A man looks back at the Merck logo on a stained glass panel at a Merck company building in Kenilworth, N.J., Dec. 18, 2014. , AP Photo/Mel Evans

    KENILWORTH, N.J. — Merck & Co. (MRK.N) on Friday reported a third-quarter loss of US$56 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

    The Kenilworth, New Jersey-based company said it had a loss of two cents US per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were US$1.11 per share.

    The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of US$1.03 per share.

    The pharmaceutical company posted revenue of US$10.33 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected US$10.5 billion.

    Merck expects full-year earnings in the range of US$3.91 to US$3.97 per share, with revenue in the range of US$40 billion to US$40.5 billion.

    Merck shares have climbed slightly more than five per cent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has risen 14 per cent. The stock has risen almost two per cent in the last 12 months.