1h ago
Metro acquires majority stake in ready-to-cook meal service MissFresh
The Canadian Press
Security Not Found
The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist
MONTREAL - Grocery store retailer Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) has signed a deal to acquire a majority interest in ready-to-cook meal delivery service MissFresh Inc.
Financial terms of the agreement were not immediately available.
MissFresh was started in Montreal in 2015 by Marie-Eve Prevost, Bernard Prevost and Ritter Huang.
Metro says MissFresh's three co-founders will retain a 30 per cent stake and continue to take an active part in the company's management.