    1h ago

    Metro acquires majority stake in ready-to-cook meal service MissFresh

    The Canadian Press

    MONTREAL - Grocery store retailer Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) has signed a deal to acquire a majority interest in ready-to-cook meal delivery service MissFresh Inc.

    Financial terms of the agreement were not immediately available.

    MissFresh was started in Montreal in 2015 by Marie-Eve Prevost, Bernard Prevost and Ritter Huang.

    Metro says MissFresh's three co-founders will retain a 30 per cent stake and continue to take an active part in the company's management.
     