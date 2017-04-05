Mexican job seekers are finding Canada more attractive since Donald Trump was elected U.S. president, a new report says.

Canadian job searches by Mexicans were up by nearly 50 per cent compared to the week before the U.S. election, according to the online job site Indeed.com. The report looked at the volume of search activity by Mexicans looking for work outside of the country. Canada represented about 15 per cent of those international searches. Job searches from Mexicans looking at the U.S. were down seven per cent during the same period.

As for what jobs they're looking for, it's a mixture of high- and low-skilled jobs. The top three roles being searched for are power engineer, farm worker and biomedical engineering.

The surge also comes after the Liberal government lifted visa requirements for Mexican travelers in December.

“With its open immigration policy, Canada has the potential to benefit from the changing political dynamic in the U.S.,” Indeed economist Daniel Culbertson said in a release.

Travel between Canada and Mexico is also booming. About 28,000 trips were reported from Mexico to Canada in January, according to Statistics Canada. That’s about 64 per cent higher than the same period a year ago.

The election of Donald Trump didn’t just prompt Mexican job seekers to look to Canada. A previous report showed American job searches in Canada spiked to 10 times their normal rate on the night of Trump’s presidential victory.