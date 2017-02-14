Molson Coors shares fall 4.2% on strong dollar, Coors Light weakness

Molson Coors Brewing Co (TPXa.TO) reported a 4.2 per cent fall in quarterly sales, due to a strong dollar and weak demand for its Coors Light beer, its highest-selling product.

The company's net sales on a pro-forma basis fell to US$2.47 billion from US$2.58 billion. On a pro-forma basis, the company reported a net loss of US$608.6 million, or US$2.83 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with a profit of US$6.1 million, or 3 cents per share, a year earlier.

The company took a charge of US$521.1 million, primarily driven by impairment charges recorded for the Molson brands in Canada during the quarter. Molson Coors bought beer giant SABMiller's stake in the MillerCoors joint venture for US$12 billion in October last year, following SABMiller's agreement to be acquired by Anheuser-Busch InBev for over US$100 billion.

