    3h ago

    Molson Coors shares fall 4.2% on strong dollar, Coors Light weakness

    Gayathree Ganesan, Reuters

    Coors Light is seen on display at Costco in Mountain View, Calif.

    Coors Light is seen on display at Costco in Mountain View, Calif. , The Canadian Press

    Molson Coors Brewing Co (TPXa.TO) reported a 4.2 per cent fall in quarterly sales, due to a strong dollar and weak demand for its Coors Light beer, its highest-selling product.

    The company's net sales on a pro-forma basis fell to US$2.47 billion from US$2.58 billion. On a pro-forma basis, the company reported a net loss of US$608.6 million, or US$2.83 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with a profit of US$6.1 million, or 3 cents per share, a year earlier.

    The company took a charge of US$521.1 million, primarily driven by impairment charges recorded for the Molson brands in Canada during the quarter. Molson Coors bought beer giant SABMiller's stake in the MillerCoors joint venture for US$12 billion in October last year, following SABMiller's agreement to be acquired by Anheuser-Busch InBev for over US$100 billion.

    More to come.