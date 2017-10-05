The balance of power in Montreal's housing market has tilted further in owners' favour as listings dipped in September.

The inventory of active listings of properties available for sale across the Montreal metropolitan area fell 12 per cent year-over-year in September, according to the city's real estate board.

Total property sales rose six per cent, led by growth in the condo and so-called "plex" market.

Meanwhile, single-family home sales slipped one per cent in the month. Even so, the median price for that type of home rose five per cent to $318,000.