Moose Knuckles, the Montreal-based maker of luxury jackets is trying to carve its space in the competitive luxury ski-jacket market with risqué ad campaigns that push the envelope. It’s taking it up a notch with its latest partnership with one of the most trafficked websites in the world: Pornhub, the adult video site, which is #38 on Alexa’s most trafficked websites in 2017.

Moose Knuckles’ partnership with Pornhub will include an advertising campaign and a launch of an exclusive.

“Pornhub has been trying to get brands and companies to advertise with them for a long time,” said Noah Stern, co-president of Moose Knuckles. “We decided to step outside the lines again and do something with them.”

Canada’s luxury-jacket market has become a crowded space with three homegrown brands – Canada Goose, Mackage and Moose Knuckles vying for supremacy while fending off foreign competitors like Italy’s Moncler and U.S.-based Woolrich.

While Canada Goose basks in the success of its March 2017 IPO, Moose Knuckles says it has no plans for a public stock offering anytime soon.

“We really want to hold control of the brand,“ said Stern. “It’s important to us to continue to nurture the brand. We’re not looking to go public.”