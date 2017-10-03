Ottawa should stay the course on their tax plan: Unifor president

OTTAWA -- A new poll suggests that Canadians who support the Liberal government's tax-change proposal outnumber those opposed to the idea -- barely.

The Ekos-Canadian Press survey found that based on what people know of the idea, 49 per cent of respondents support it, while 44 per cent are against.

The Liberals are proposing three updates to the tax code to close loopholes they say let the wealthiest Canadians pay less tax -- changes the Opposition says will have far wider and negative implications for small businesses.

Of those surveyed, 52 per cent said they support the Liberal argument that the changes will create a fairer tax system, while 40 per cent agreed with a statement that the changes amount to a tax grab.

"The battle over framing is by no means over but, at this early stage, it appears the government is enjoying even stronger support on the basic fairness framing," Ekos researchers concluded.

The poll put questions on the proposals to 4,839 people between Sept. 15 and Oct. 1 as the issue dominated the start of the fall sitting of Parliament.

The poll, which reached respondents on both cellphones and land lines, carries a margin of error of plus or minus 1.4 per cent, 19 times out of 20.

Ekos researchers cautioned that the proposals up for debate are complex, and while they're confident in their questions, a different approach could have yielded different results.

There's also what might happen next -- public opinion could evolve as the proposals do as well, the researchers note. The consultation period closed on Monday and the Liberals say they have listened to the feedback they've received.