Finance Minister Bill Morneau is walking away from one of the controversial elements in his tax reform plan.

The finance department announced on Thursday it will not proceed with an earlier proposal that targeted the conversion of income into capital gains within private corporations.

The federal government has announced a wave of measures this week intended to win back support in the small business community. The Liberals committed on Monday to lowering the tax rate on small business to nine per cent in 2019. And, on Wednesday, Morneau announced a new $50,000 threshold on passive investment income.

