The federal government revealed another round of tweaks Wednesday to its controversial proposed tax plan.

Finance Minister Bill Morneau unveiled changes to his passive investment proposal so that it would only target unfair tax advantages used by the wealthy.

Morneau, who made the announcement from New Brunswick, introduced a passive investment income threshold of $50,000 per year but said existing savings will not be impacted.

He also said legislation for the changes will be coming "as soon as we can get it out."

More coming