1h ago
Morneau, provincial counterparts discuss whether more housing action needed
Reuters
Federal Finance Minister Bill Morneau said on Monday he had discussed with his provincial counterparts whether more actions are needed to ensure the stability of the country's housing market, and said that Home Capital appeared to be working through its challenges.
During a press conference following a meeting with provincial finance ministers, Morneau also called Home Capital Group Inc's (HCG.TO) recent settlement with the Ontario Securities Commission "positive."
More to come.