Most Canadians think today's youth will be financially worse off than their parents, though they’re increasingly optimistic about the economy, a new survey shows.

Despite an economy that outpaced all advanced nations at the beginning of 2017, only 24 per cent of Canadians believe the next generation has better financial prospects than their parents, a report released Monday by the Pew Research Center reveals.

This is a much more pessimistic view than was seen in the U.S., where 37 per cent of respondents were optimistic about their children's future. In Europe, 30 per cent were optimistic.

Younger Canadians tended to be more positive. Thirty-two per cent of respondents between the ages of 18 and 29 thought today’s children were better off. Canadians over 50 had a more dire outlook, with only 20 per cent saying they were optimistic.

The survey results show continued skepticism about the future as Canadians cope with rising debt-levels, sky-high home prices and uncertain job prospects.

But at the same time, Canadians are feeling better about the economy. Though it’s largely unchanged from 2015 levels, 59 per cent of people have an upbeat view, significantly higher than the 48 per cent a year ago as the country dealt with the plunge in oil prices.

It’s a view of the economy in-line with that in the U.S., which had its most upbeat assessment since 2007. A median of 46 per cent out of the 32 nations surveyed, had a positive view of the economy.